Katsina police arrest man for trafficking 22 people

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has arrested 22 victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina Metropolis.

The command said it had also arrested their trafficker, Mannir Suleiman.

Superintendent of Police, Andrew Alpolsus, the Officer in charge of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad in the state, presented the victims and the Trafficker to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“The Police have arrested 12 young women of between the ages of 17 and 22 years and 10 men at a house at Kwando area of the Katsina metropolis.

Alpolsus said the victims were on their way to the Niger Republic when policemen intercepted and rescue them.

“The police were tipped on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at about 11:00 a.m. that one Mannir Suleiman has rented an Apartment and was hiding the victims there.

“We stormed the House and rescued the victims and their mentor; we also seized about 12 fake passports from them.

“Their Trafficker has confessed that he was commissioned to take them to Niger Republic on their way to Libya and later Europe.

Speaking to newsmen, the victims claimed to have hailed from the Niger Delta region and were going to Europe in search of greener pasture.

(NAN)

