Katsina varsity bans Christian groups, okays Muslim society

January 23, 2017

Ramon Oladimeji and Olaide Oyelude The authorities of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, have outlawed any other religious or tribal associations on the institution’s campus besides the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. The institution’s acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara, conveyed the new directive to all students’ clubs and associations […]

  1. Peter Gwom January 23rd, 2017 at 9:18 am

    The jihadist are in action, will they eliminate CHRISTIANITY?.

