Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The chief driver with the Nigeria Television Authority, Mr. Eze Wilson, who was kidnapped by gunmen, said he was kept and fed with noodles in a toilet for over two weeks by his abductors. Wilson was kidnapped on January 20, 2017 along Apara Link road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of […]

