Mudiaga Affe, Calabar WANTED leader of the Bakassi Strike Force, Benjamin Ene, also known as G1, has said that his group is not responsible for the recent series of kidnappings in Calabar and other parts of Cross River State. In a statement made available to Southern City News on Friday, Ene, who is currently being […]

The post Kidnappings: Militants blame rival group in Calabar appeared first on Punch Newspapers.