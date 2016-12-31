Killings: Defend yourselves, Dokubo-Asari tells Southern Kaduna

Friday Olokor, Abuja Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, on Friday condemned the killing of Christians by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna and called on the people to defend themselves and balance the terror foisted on them by persons alleged to be agents of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor […]

Killings: Defend yourselves, Dokubo-Asari tells Southern Kaduna appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

