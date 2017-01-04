Knife-wielding man attacks 12 children in kindergarten

A man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten school in south-western China and attacked 12 pupils with a knife, Chinese state media said on Wednesday. One child is in serious condition, but none sustained life-threatening injuries, the report added. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Pingxiang city in the province of Guangxi, according to […]

The post Knife-wielding man attacks 12 children in kindergarten appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

