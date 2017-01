The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the people and government of Niger over the death of former governor of the state Abdulkadir Kure. A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday Dogara described Kure’s death as a big loss. […]

The post Kure a seasoned technocrat – Dogara appeared first on Punch Newspapers.