Ladoja’s alleged N4.7bn fraud case resumes March 1

Posted February 15, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji The eight-year-old trial of a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, for an alleged fraud of N4.7bn, was stalled on Tuesday due to lack of preparation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The case, which was filed against Ladoja since 2009, had been scheduled to start afresh on Tuesday before Justice […]

The post Ladoja’s alleged N4.7bn fraud case resumes March 1 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ALLEGED N4.7BN FRAUD: EFCC RE-ARRAIGNS LADOJA The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, alongside Waheed...
  2. Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Former Oyo Governor Ladoja A former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, has been re-arraigned in court over fraud allegations. He is charged alongside...
  3. Court Adjourns Trial Of Ladoja, Aide Till March 1 The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed March 1 for the commencement of trial of former Oyo State Governor,...
  4. N125bn fraud: Atuche’s trial starts afresh 10 years after Ramon Oladimeji The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday commenced afresh, for the fifth time, the trial of a...
  5. A’Court strikes out fraud case against APC chieftain Ogbonnaya IKokwu  The Appeal Court sitting in Owerri has struck out the fraud case filed against a member of the...
  6. Investors to protest against N4.8bn alleged market fraud Stanley Opara The 300 investors affected in the alleged N4.8bn capital market fraud case leveled against the erstwhile Managing Director...
  7. Court Grants Orubebe Bail In Alleged 2.3b Naira Fraud Case An Abuja? High Court on Wednesday granted a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godsday Orubebe, bail in the...
  8. Alleged N2.2bn fraud: FG withdraws charges against Supreme Court Registrar, others Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday withdrew without giving reasons, the corruption charges it filed against the Chief...
  9. EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged N2.8bn fraud Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University,...
  10. Fayose’s Alleged Fraud Case Suspended Over Immunity + 7 Ex-Governors On Trial The Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, has said the alleged...

< YOHAIG home