The Federal University, Lafia, has warned students against enticing lecturers with sex and monetary gratification for marks. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi-Liman, gave the warning in Lafia on Monday during the 6th matriculation ceremony of the institution. He also advised the students to shun all anti social activities such as examination malpractice, drugs, cultism […]

The post Lafia varsity warns students against offering money, sex for marks appeared first on Punch Newspapers.