Lafia varsity warns students against offering money, sex for marks

Posted January 30, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

The Federal University, Lafia, has warned students against enticing lecturers with sex and monetary gratification for marks. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi-Liman, gave the warning in Lafia on Monday during the 6th matriculation ceremony of the institution. He also advised the students to shun all anti social activities such as examination malpractice, drugs, cultism […]

The post Lafia varsity warns students against offering money, sex for marks appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Council of Legal studies warns Law school students; Beware of fraudsters offering cash for marks The Council of Legal Studies in this statement , drew the attention of Law School students to the activities of...
  2. UNIUYO VC warns matriculating students to shun cultism The Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Enefiok Essien, has advised the 8,120 matriculating students...
  3. Provost warns students against cultism Authorities of the Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo, have urged the new students admitted for the 2015/2016 academic session...
  4. FUD VC warns new students against cultism Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State, Professor Fatima Batulu Muktar has warned newly admitted students to...
  5. Rector warns students against anti-social activity The Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan Prof. Olatunde Fawole, has warned new students admitted into the institution for the 2014/2015...
  6. FG pledges to look into controversy over JAMB cut-off marks for students The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja pledged to look into the controversy over the cut-off marks for students sitting...
  7. Stop rejecting students on internship, ITF warns institutions INDUSTRIAL Training Fund, ITF, Nasarawa State, has warned private and public organisations against turning down students of tertiary institutions seeking...
  8. CBN warns against patronizing unregistered money transfer operators The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to beware of the unwholesome...
  9. Imo Poly expels 389 students over exam, admission malpractices More than 389 students of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo in Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government Area, have been expelled over alleged...
  10. Cultism: Court jails two Ekiti varsity students Two students of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Akintunde Olumide and Oladapo Olaoluwa are to spend the next three years in...

< YOHAIG home