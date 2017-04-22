Lagos partners Alade Market, support traders with loans

The Lagos State Government through the Ikeja Local Government Area has collaborated with traders of the Alade Market to organise the first ever trade fair in the area.

The week-long event, which was initiated to promote locally-produced goods, saw some of the traders being sensitised on how to obtain soft loans from the government.

While calling on the government to provide an enabling environment for businesses like theirs to thrive, the market leader, Mrs. Elizabeth Adenuga, said that they would add more value to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole if given the necessary support.

She said, “People may look at us as ordinary market women, but if you consider what we contribute to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, then you’ll realise that we are doing a lot.

“This is why we are calling on the government to give us all the necessary support for us to grow and continue to contribute positively to the development of the society.”

Chief Executive Officer of Masters Reality International Concepts Limited, developers of the new Alade Market, Lai Omotola, said that they would continue to support the government’s efforts in promoting lawful commercial activities in the state.

He said, “Petty traders are the ones who ensure the growth of any market and the economy in general; therefore, the government must give them all the support they need to thrive.

“As an organisation committed to delivering quality facilities like the new Alade Market, we will continue to do our best to give Nigerians a reason to smile.”

