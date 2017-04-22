Lagos partners Alade Market, support traders with loans

Posted April 22, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

The Lagos State Government through the Ikeja Local Government Area has collaborated with traders of the Alade Market to organise the first ever trade fair in the area.

The week-long event, which was initiated to promote locally-produced goods, saw some of the traders being sensitised on how to obtain soft loans from the government.

While calling on the government to provide an enabling environment for businesses like theirs to thrive, the market leader, Mrs. Elizabeth Adenuga, said that they would add more value to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole if given the necessary support.

Winasbet.com

She said, “People may look at us as ordinary market women, but if you consider what we contribute to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, then you’ll realise that we are doing a lot.

“This is why we are calling on the government to give us all the necessary support for us to grow and continue to contribute positively to the development of the society.”

Chief Executive Officer of Masters Reality International Concepts Limited, developers of the new Alade Market, Lai Omotola, said that they would continue to support the government’s efforts in promoting lawful commercial activities in the state.

He said, “Petty traders are the ones who ensure the growth of any market and the economy in general; therefore, the government must give them all the support they need to thrive.

“As an organisation committed to delivering quality facilities like the new Alade Market, we will continue to do our best to give Nigerians a reason to smile.”

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Alade Market: Traders get 60-day quit notice The Ikeja Local Government Council, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to traders of the controversial Alade Market to vacate the...
  2. Alade Market Traders Protest Relocation Plan Traders at the Alade Market in Ikeja area of Lagos State have held a protest against a plan by the...
  3. Owode market traders solicit for govt support The Owode Onirin Scrap Market Association has solicited for the assistance of the Lagos State Government in improving the facilities...
  4. Alade market traders get 60-day ultimatum to vacate Kazeem Ugbodaga Alade Market Ikeja Over 1,000 traders at the popular Alade Market, Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have...
  5. Alade Market traders storm Alausa over planned demolition Hundreds of market women from Alade Market yesterday stormed Office of the Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, over alleged plan...
  6. Lagos’ Alade market traders, developer at war over relocation There are 504 lock-up shops and 200 open stalls at the new market, with the shops going for as much...
  7. Alade market: Relocation irreversible –Lagos govt By Moshood Adebayo LAGOS State Govern­ment yesterday said the relocation of the popular Alade Market, Ikeja to a new site...
  8. Ariaria Market: Traders Vow To Resist Alleged Planned Demolition By Government Traders at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Southeast Nigeria have raised an alarm over the alleged planned demolition of the market...
  9. Lagos, community leaders, traders agree on relocation of Mile 12 Market Realizing the strong need to move the popular Mile 12 Market from its present location, community leaders and traders in...
  10. Traders Protest Market Relocation Alade Market, Ikeja. PHOTO; osundefender TRADERS under the auspices of Association of Concerned Alade Market Traders in Ikeja have continued...

< YOHAIG home