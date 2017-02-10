Lagos public school to reward outstanding learners
Folashade Adebayo The Principal, Lagos State Junior Model College, Kakon, Mr. Olude George, has said that outstanding pupils of the school will be given preferential treatment to encourage others to work harder. According to George, an exclusive club, the Excellent Students Club, will be unveiled on Friday (today) to reward brilliant pupils who scored at […]
The post Lagos public school to reward outstanding learners appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?