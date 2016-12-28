LAGOS STATE TO CREATE 25,000 JOBS IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

As part of the newly launched CLEANER LAGOS INITIATIVE (CLI) the State through the Commissioner of Information, Mr. Steve Ayorinde has announced a robust plan to employ over 2% of its entire population over the next few years with the implementation of new environmental policies and procedures. According to him, the CLI will employ 25,000 […]

