Lagos State Government is targeting N500bn in bond programme as it steps up efforts to boost infrastructure development in the state. The state said it had sold N47bn ($ 154.50m) of bonds maturing in 2023 to help finance its efforts to improve basic infrastructure in the country’s commercial hub. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the debt issue, […]

