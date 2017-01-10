Lagos/Ibadan road: Bi-courtney hails Fashola, wants concession returned

Samson Folarin The management of Bi-courtney Nigeria Limited has asked the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to return its concession to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was revoked by the previous administration. A statement on Monday by the company said it felt vindicated by Fashola’s comment on a national television station on […]

Lagos/Ibadan road: Bi-courtney hails Fashola, wants concession returned

