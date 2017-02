Samson Folarin The owner of the chickens which led to a fight and death of a chartered accountant, Idowu Solaja, has alleged that the deceased was the first to attack Segun Irehin and his wife, Sola. The witness, Clement, told PUNCH Metro on Sunday that 51-year-old Solaja had, on the day of the incident, spoken […]

The post Late accountant attacked couple first – Witness appeared first on Punch Newspapers.