LAUTECH: Ajimobi, Aregbesola lament non-resumption by lecturers

Posted February 11, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Jesusegun Alagbe The Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, have lamented the non-resumption of academic activities at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The state governors bared their minds during the submission of the report of the Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)-led panel, set […]

The post LAUTECH: Ajimobi, Aregbesola lament non-resumption by lecturers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. LAUTECH Crisis: Ajimobi, Aregbesola pledges irrevocable commitments As Olanipekun heads visitation panel? Following the lingering crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, the Oyo State Governor,...
  2. Reopen LAUTECH, students beg Aregbesola, Ajimobi Some group of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and Osogbo campuses, have appealed to Gov. Rauf...
  3. Prepared for resumption, Ajimobi tells LAUTECH students Students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which was shut about seven months ago,...
  4. LAUTECH: Ajimobi assures on January resumption date Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that he is collaborating with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,...
  5. LAUTECH annouces resumption, but lecturers vow to continue strike Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, has announced its resumption date, months after a strike by lecturers crippled academic activities...
  6. LAUTECH: ASUU gives Oyo, Osun conditions for resumption Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso,...
  7. Tension in APC: Amosun, Akande, Ajimobi, Aregbesola in closed door meeting *Akande, Ajimobi say all is well; as Aregbesola keeps mum By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA – Three All Progressives Congress, APC,...
  8. LAUTECH students right to be frustrated, but Ajimobi did not close the school–Governor’s aide, Yomi Layinka Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, in this interview with OLUFEMI ATOYEBI...
  9. Ajimobi tells LAUTECH Students And Workers To Prepare To Resume School Students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which was shut about seven months ago,...
  10. ASUU gives FG conditions for resumption of academic activities in LAUTECH The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso chapter, on Monday gave its conditions for ending...

< YOHAIG home