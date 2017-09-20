Law Union appoints Sogelola as executive director

Nike Popoola

Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Olasupo Sogelola as executive director, technical and operations.

A statement by the firm said that the regulator, National Insurance Commission, had approved the appointment.

Sogelola, according to the statement, is an accomplished executive who has over the years proved himself as a visionary leader and a business strategist.

He graduated with a B.Sc degree in Zoology from the University of Ibadan in 1988 and has an MBA in marketing from the University of Lagos, which he obtained in 2005.

His experience in the insurance industry has spanned over two decades.

The statement added that Sogelola began his career in insurance in 1992 as a reinsurance underwriter with Guinea Insurance Plc. In 2010, he joined FBN Insurance Limited (subsidiary of First Bank & Sanlam of South Africa) as the head, corporate division, where he rose to the position of head, brokers and public sector.

As a result of his extraordinary leadership skills, Sogelola acted as the managing director of FBN General Insurance Limited from December 2015 to April 2016.

He is an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

He has attended many high profile conferences and trainings both locally and internationally. Sogelola is married with children.

