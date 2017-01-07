Indian police have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of raping a 14-year-old trafficked girl, an officer said on Saturday. Julius Dorphang, a militant commander turned legislator, was arrested in neighbouring Guwahati city late Friday after evading police for several days. “He was arrested last night and has been charged with raping […]

The post Lawmaker arrested for raping 14-year-old girl appeared first on Punch Newspapers.