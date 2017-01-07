Lawmaker arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

Posted January 7, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

Indian police have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of raping a 14-year-old trafficked girl, an officer said on Saturday. Julius Dorphang, a militant commander turned legislator, was arrested in neighbouring Guwahati city late Friday after evading police for several days. “He was arrested last night and has been charged with raping […]

The post Lawmaker arrested for raping 14-year-old girl appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Two 12-year-old boys charged with raping girl, 6 Two 12-year-old boys have been accused of raping a six-year-old girl at a primary school in Sydney. The schoolboys who...
  2. Pastor arrested for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter Olaleye Aluko The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old cleric, Pastor Chidiebere Ikpa, for allegedly raping his stepdaughter,...
  3. 3 Nigerian Men Arrested in India for Allegedly Raping 19 Year Old Girl Three Nigerian men in India were recently arrested after being accused of gang raping a 19-year-old girl. The incident occurred in...
  4. Police arrest two boys for raping a One year old girl in Cameroon Two little boys have been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a one year old girl in Cameroon. Police in...
  5. Police arrest 61-year-old man who has been raping a 10-year-old girl in a hotel for months in Abia State (photos) The intelligence policing strategy of the Abia State Police Command has led to the arrest of a 61-year-old man who...
  6. Indian police charge legislator for allegedly raping minor Police authorities in India on Thursday said a former education minister of Western State of Goa had been booked on...
  7. Police arrest 50-year-old man for raping girl, 13 Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta the Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Joseph Sunday, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old-girl...
  8. NSCDC arrests man for raping three-year-old girl in Zaria The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sabongari Division, has arrested Emmanuel Francis, 21, of Dan-Raka Estate, Samaru, for allegedly...
  9. 60-Year-Old Landlord Arrested For Raping 6-Yr Old Girl In Ogun State A 60-year-old man, Mayegun Alani, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly raping a girl of...
  10. Five suspects arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Nasarawa The officers of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday paraded five suspects...

< YOHAIG home