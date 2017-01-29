Lawmakers’ salaries, allowances must be slashed, says Sonaiya

The 2015 Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya, says the nation can considerably reduce its spending by slashing the salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly. Sonaiya said at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Lagos that the nation’s lawmakers earned too much money, which attracted many to the legislature. […]

