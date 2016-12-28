Lawyer accused of assaulting colleague over NBA leadership

Posted December 28, 2016 4:26 am by Comments

Afeez Hanafi The police in the Area F Command, Lagos State, have commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the alleged assault of a lawyer, Mr. Issa Adedokun, by his senior colleague, Mr. Bartholomew Aguegbodo. The police said the assault was not unconnected with the rivalry between two factional groups of the Ikeja branch […]

The post Lawyer accused of assaulting colleague over NBA leadership appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Okada rider in court for assaulting colleague`s daughter A commercial motorcyclist, Kamaru Manihouri was on Tuesday arraigned at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for assaulting his colleague`s daughter, Rofia...
  2. Nigerian-American Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16 Female Patients A Nigerian-American Doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting 16 of his female patients. The accused, Fidelis I. Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, 52,...
  3. Lawyer docked for assaulting female Journalist A 35 year old legal practitioner Akaniyene Cletus was Tuesday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Uyo for allegedly assaulting...
  4. Edo court convicts man for assaulting neighbour Alexander Okere, Benin An Oredo Magistrate’s Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Okoro Onuwa, to...
  5. 14-year-old boy arrested for sexually assaulting woman,33 A 14-year-old has been arrested in a sex assault that took place sometime last week in Brooklyn, New York. Keyvonte...
  6. Man docked for assaulting septuagenarian A borehole driller, Waliu Ogundele, was on Wednesday arraigned for allegedly beating a 70-year-old man with a plank. The accused,...
  7. Lawyer accused of abusing 9-yr-old-girl re-arraigned The 40-year-old lawyer, Chika Uzoamaka, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl (names withheld) was yesterday re-arraigned...
  8. Court remands brothers for assaulting pregnant woman An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded three brothers for allegedly beating a female pregnant neighbour to a...
  9. Teenager arraigned for assaulting employer A 19-year-old employee, John Edward, was on Tuesday arraigned in Lagos for beating up his employer over delay in the...
  10. She’s troublesome, says ruler accused of assaulting wife The Baale (leader) of Ikola Ilumo Community, Chief Abeeb Lawal, who was accused of assaulting his wife, has said the...

< YOHAIG home