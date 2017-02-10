LCCI, security agencies discuss safer business environment

Posted February 10, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

 Anna Okon The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Navy, members of the diplomatic corps and financial institutions are collaborating on the security of the Nigerian business environment with a view to […]

The post LCCI, security agencies discuss safer business environment appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Some govt agencies hinder business – Osinbajo Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday indicted some government agencies who he said hindered the development of business in Nigeria...
  2. Lagos: LCCI pleads for reduction in cost of doing business Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has urged the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, to look critically at the...
  3. LCCI Predicts Tough Business Environment In 2016 Nike Akande, LCCI President Says Businesses Record N1.5trn Loss Due To Forex Scarcity In 2015 THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce...
  4. Six Northern Governors, Security Agencies Discuss Solutions To Cattle Rustling Six governors from the north-west and north-central geo-political zones on Saturday met with the heads of security agencies of the...
  5. TUC urges security agencies to prosecute more subsidy thieves FIdelis Soriwei, Abuja The Trade Union Congress has called on the security agencies to prosecute more people indicted in the...
  6. Trade fair: LCCI guarantees good sanitation, security The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday pledged good sanitation and security to visitors at the ongoing...
  7. CFOs express fear over 2016 business environment THE Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of various organizations across the country have expressed fear over what 2016 business environment holds...
  8. Did you Miss the Christmas Rendition by Security Agencies in Osun State? Watch on BN TV To commemorate the Yuletide, the Osun state chapters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and...
  9. Nigerian Govt. Asked To Create Conducive Business Environment To Revamp Economy As the Nigerian government grapples with revamping the nation’s economy, ideas are coming in from more concerned individuals on how to...
  10. Okowa assures security agencies of administration’s continual partnership   GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has said his administration will continue to partner with security agencies for Delta State to remain...

< YOHAIG home