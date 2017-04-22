Leadership crisis rocks Abia APC

Ebere Uzoukwa

A leadership crisis is brewing in the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, following allegations of misconduct against the chairman of the party in Isiala-Ngwa South council area of the state, Mr. Ezekiel Nwogwugwu.

It was gathered that some party stakeholders had in a communiqué dated March 10, accused the party chairman of running the APC as a personal business and trying to sell the party to moneybags ahead of the 2019 general election.

Following the allegations, the planned inauguration of the new executive committee and the opening of the party secretariat at the council headquarters, in Omoba, by some party officials led by the Zonal secretary of the APC, Abia Central, Chief Onyenmuru Aja, was aborted by the state chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa, who swiftly petitioned security agencies.

When contacted, Nwankpa said the party had set up a six-man committee to look into the matter, adding that he petitioned the security agencies to stop the formal opening of the party secretariat to avert a breach of peace and order.

In an interview with our correspondent, a former chairman of the Isiala-Ngwa South council, Uzoma Uwa, said the sack of the party chairman was in line with the APC Constitution.

