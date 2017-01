Leicester fought back to move into the FA Cup fourth round as Ahmed Musa’s double clinched a 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday. Claudio Ranieri’s side fell behind to Romelu Lukaku’s strike after the break, but Musa had come off the bench as a first half substitute and the Nigeria forward made the most of […]

The post Leicester hit back as Ahmed Musa downs Everton appeared first on Punch Newspapers.