Lepers’ community demands for social amenities

Posted January 7, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Lepers in Sabon-Gari, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State have appealed to the state government to provide them with social amenities. The lepers complained on Saturday that the area required link road, schools, electricity and potable water. Mr Benos Sagba, State Vice Chairman, National Association of People Living with Leprosy, made the appeal on behalf […]

The post Lepers’ community demands for social amenities appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. No social amenities, no vote, community tells Gov. Dickson SWALI—IN what seems a constructive civil disobedience, residents of Swali community in Atissa clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State,...
  2. World Habitat Day: Community cries for basic amenities As the world celebrated 2016 World Habitat Day, residents of Otto-Ilogbo Ifesowapo community in EbuteMetta Lagos Mainland are calling on the government of Lagos state...
  3. (PHOTOS) UPDATED: Ogun communities  protest lack of power, social amenities Sodiq Adelakun Residents of Ibafo and Magboro and other communities in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state are...
  4. We Asked For Social Amenities, We Got Insurgents -Royal Father The traditional ruler of Ekwulobia town in Aguata Council of Anambra State, the Ezejiofor II of Ekwulobia, Engineer Emmanuel Chukwukadibia...
  5. Challenge In Northeast Is Restoring Basic Social Amenities – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari says the challenge confronting the Northeast region of Nigeria is how to restore basic social amenities. Addressing...
  6. Kogi Election: Wada Promises Social Amenities Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, has promised to provide more social amenities in the local government areas if elected for second...
  7. Lepers Set To Take Over The Streets Of Ogun Over Non-Payment Of Stipends A group of lepers in Ogun State have threatened to embark on a street protest and invade local government secretariat...
  8. Community Appeals To Govt. Over Bad Road, Amenities RESIDENTS of Kirikiri town, Apapa Lagos have appealed to the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to as a matter of utmost...
  9. Rivers community demands removal of military checkpoints The people of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State have demanded the dismantling of military checkpoints within the area....
  10. New Life Community gets certificate as CDA   It was jubilation galore as New Life Community in Bayeku Area in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was upgraded and presented...

< YOHAIG home