Lepers’ community demands for social amenities

Lepers in Sabon-Gari, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State have appealed to the state government to provide them with social amenities. The lepers complained on Saturday that the area required link road, schools, electricity and potable water. Mr Benos Sagba, State Vice Chairman, National Association of People Living with Leprosy, made the appeal on behalf […]

