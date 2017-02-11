Lesser Hajj: I prayed for Nigeria, leaders – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja prayed for peace, stability and progress of Nigeria. She made the prayer shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Saudi Arabia where she performed the lesser Hajj. Mrs Buhari, who arrived the Airport at about 3:15 p.m. local […]

