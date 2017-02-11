Leke Baiyewu, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, called on Nigerians to pray for good health and wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari. Saraki also said there was the need for prayers for the peace, unity, economic prosperity, political stability and general development of the country. The Senate President said this in his […]

The post Let’s pray for Buhari, Saraki urges Nigerians appeared first on Punch Newspapers.