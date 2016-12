The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked speculation that its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office. “It is not true,” spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in response to an SMS enquiry by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday. The rumour of Magu’s sack […]

