Leke Baiyewu A week after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate and cleared the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, of corruption, members of the Senate have called on the Department of State Services, whose report indicted the nominee, to issue another report to clear him. According to […]

The post Magu: Senators demand new report from DSS appeared first on Punch Newspapers.