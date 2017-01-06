Mahrez wins African crown

Posted January 6, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Friday Olokor  Leicester City’s Algeria  forward  Riyad Mahrez on Thursday won the  2016  Glo-CAF African Player of the Year  award at the International  Conference Centre  in Abuja. The BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner made  the final three-man shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese  striker  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  and  Liverpool’s Senegalese  attacker Sadio Mane   […]

The post Mahrez wins African crown appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Auba favourite for second African crown Festus Abu  The winner of the  2016  Glo-CAF African Player of the Year  award will be named  at the International ...
  2. Breaking: Riyad Mahrez wins African Player of the year award Riyad Mahrez Leicester City midfielder and Algeria international, Riyad Mahrez has been named the 2016 African best player of the...
  3. Aubameyang, Mahrez And Mane Make CAF’s Final Award Shortlist Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still in line to retain his African Player of the Year crown...
  4. No Nigerian player as Aubameyang, Yaya Toure & Riyad Mahrez lead BBC African player of the year shortlist Rio Olympics Bronze winning captain Mikel Obi, Man City star Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal starlet Alex Iwobi were not nominated...
  5. BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez crowned African Footballer of the Year Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English...
  6. Aubameyang, Mahrez fight for African title African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the running to win the award for a second successive season...
  7. BREAKING: Aubameyang beats Toure to African Player award Gabon and Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won the 2015 Glo-CAF African Footballer of the Year award, ending the...
  8. African player of the year, Aubameyang reject move to Arsenal, Man United Star Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected English Premier League overtures as he celebrated winning the African player of the...
  9. Mahrez Grabs BBC African Footballer of the Year Leicester midfielder, Riyad Mahrez, has won the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016. After collating votes from fans across...
  10. CAF awards: Udeze slams Yaya over ‘selfish’ comments ’TANA AIYEJINA Former Super Eagles left-back Ifeanyi Udeze has described Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure as “selfish”, after the Manchester...

< YOHAIG home