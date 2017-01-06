Mahrez wins African crown

Friday Olokor Leicester City’s Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez on Thursday won the 2016 Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner made the final three-man shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane […]

