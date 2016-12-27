The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the successful routing out of the Boko Haram sect from Sambisa forest. The faction also congratulated the Armed forces for the feat in successful clearing of Sambisa forest of the terrorists. Mr Dayo Adeyeye , the Party’s National […]

The post Makarfi’s PDP hails Buhari over Sambisa forest capture appeared first on Punch Newspapers.