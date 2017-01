Folashade Adebayo The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the teaching of Yoruba Language will be made compulsory in Lagos schools. He also urged parents of Yoruba extraction to speak the language to their children at home. These measures, according to him, will ensure that the […]

The post ‘Make Yoruba language compulsory’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.