Malabu: OPL 245 not corruptly taken from FG, say Shell, Agip

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Oil giants, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to lift its order temporarily forfeiting the oil field, Oil Prospecting Licence 245, to the Federal Government. They argued among others that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission “misrepresented and suppressed […]

