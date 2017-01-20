Male DNA stays in female athletes for days after sex – Russia’s Deputy PM

Posted January 20, 2017 8:26 pm by Comments

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, a key figure in the country’s doping scandal, has said athletes’ sexual relations can cause distortions in test results. Mutko, who was promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister despite the international sports controversy, said “male DNA” lingers in female athletes for days after having sex. In comments […]

The post Male DNA stays in female athletes for days after sex – Russia’s Deputy PM appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Again, Team Nigeria hopes on female athletes for medals in Beijing 2015 Okagbare As it happened last year in Glasgow, where Team Nigeria had to rely on female athletes for medals at...
  2. Doping by Athletes to be criminalised, says Kenya’s Deputy President Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday announced plans to criminalise doping, after two of the east African nation’s athletes...
  3. Sports minister apologises, says ‘ letter asking athletes to buy their own air tickets not from us’ The Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has said that he regrets the embarrassment caused Nigeria by a...
  4. Highest-paid female athletes Top 10 earners 1. Serena Williams -$ 28.9 million 2. Maria Sharapova –$ 21.9 million 3. Ronda Rousey – $...
  5. Awosika tasks female youths on taking responsibility Tunde ajala The Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, has advised female youths not to allow their male...
  6. Natural solution to fibroid, male and female fertility There probably isn’t a woman alive who doesn’t feel a wave of terror when her doctor mentions the word tumor....
  7. Chioma Ajunwa: Female athletes are treated unfairly By Chris Onuoha Recently, Nigerian female footballers have   stepped up their game if the current formbook is anything to go...
  8. Olympics: We didn’t ask athletes to buy flight tickets – Minister The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, on Saturday said nobody has directed foreign-based athletes taking part in...
  9. How male or female is your brain? Take this test to find out… Here are some facts you should know about the human brain. Men typically have a higher sex drive than women,...
  10. Morning Delight: Are Female Bosses Better Than Male Bosses? The post Morning Delight: Are Female Bosses Better Than Male Bosses? appeared first on Lagos Television. Lagos Television...

< YOHAIG home