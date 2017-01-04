Man dies in Delta hotel after taking sex drug

Ovie Okpare, Warri A middle-aged man, simply identified as Samson, has been reportedly found dead in a hotel room at Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state after allegedly taking an overdose of sex-enhancing drug.  Our correspondent learnt the deceased, married with three kids, was found dead with his manhood standing erect. Sources […]

