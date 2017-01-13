Man faces trial for having anal sex with teenagers

Olaide Oyelude, Katsina A 25-year old man, Auwalu Yusuf, is currently facing prosecution for allegedly having anal sex with four teenagers, after luring them with a bicycle and money. Yusuf, who resides at Madobbal village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, was said to have committed the offence early this month. The victims […]

  1. Okpe Mathew January 13th, 2017 at 11:10 am

    The man should be jail for ten years

