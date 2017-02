Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A 35-year-old man, Sunday Ushie, on Monday confessed to killing his girlfriend, identified as Nnena Samuel, and having sex with the corpse. It was gathered that the incident happened on January 26, 2017, in Adijinkpor village, in the Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State. Ushie, a cocoa farmer in Akparabong, […]