Man lures 13-year-old beggar to Lagos, turns her into sex slave

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a trader, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old female beggar. Ibrahim Usman, 32, a resident of Ojoo, Ibadan, is facing one count of defilement. According to the prosecutor, Mr. Lucky Ihiehie, the accused committed the offence in December 2016 in Ibadan and was arrested on February 5 […]

