Man planning attack on Third Mainland Bridge arrested –Police

Afeez Hanafi A suspected member of a militant group allegedly planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, has been arrested by the police in Majidun, Ikorodu area of the state. The suspect, Abiodun Amos, aka Senti, was said to be a bomb expert, who had participated in several robbery attacks and […]

The post Man planning attack on Third Mainland Bridge arrested –Police appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

