An accused, Abubakar Mustapha, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl and also slapped her for refusing to be defiled again was on Monday arraigned at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State. Mustapha, 28, of Agu-Fayo St., Mile 12 in Lagos State, is facing a three- count of defilement, attempt to commit rape and assault. […]

