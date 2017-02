A Lokoja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Hayatudeen Amoto, in prison for allegedly bombing TAO 109 FM Station, Kuroko, Okene in April, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, said the 2015 bombing of the FM Station in which four staff of the organisation lost their lives was heinous. […]

