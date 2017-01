A 20-year-old man, Ibrahim also known as ‘Ibro’, has been arrested by the Niger Child Rights Protection Agency for alleged sexual harassment of two minors in the state. The agency’s Director-General, Mrs Mariam Kolo, on Friday in Minna said the suspect was arrested in Randan Ruwa Bosso, in Bosso Local government area where the incident occurred […]

