Man shot alongside council secretary dies

Posted April 18, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo

The man who was shot alongside the newly sworn in secretary of the Ukanafun Local Government Area, Mr. Ime Atakpa, died in a hospital on Monday, PUNCH Metro has learnt.

READ: Four gunmen kill council secretary

The victim, identified only as Warrior, reportedly died around 8am on Monday.

Our correspondent had reported that Warrior and Ime were on a farm when four gunmen opened fire on them.

While Ime died on the spot, Warrior was rushed to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo.

Ime’s widow, Mrs. Imo Atakpa, had told our correspondent that she was in the house with the children when she heard the gunshots.

She said the gunmen turned attention to her and the children after she screamed, adding that they opened fire in their direction.

She said they took cover in a nearby bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu, had confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He had said Ime died on the way to the hospital.

On the death of Warrior,  Ikechukwu, said he would confirm from the Divisional Police Officer in the area and get back to our correspondent.

He had yet to do so as of press time.

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gunmen assassinate newly sworn-in council secretary Four unidentified gunmen have killed the newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Area Secretary, Mr Ime Atakpa The post Gunmen assassinate...
  2. Delta monarch shot by gunmen dies in hospital Ovie Okpare, Warri The traditional ruler of Irri Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM, Engr....
  3. DPO Vomits Inside Car, Dies In Lagos Hospital (Photo) Olaleye Aluko The Iponri Police Division in the Lagos State Police Command was thrown into mourning on Tuesday after the...
  4. Woman dies as herdsmen attack Benue village John Charles, Makurdi Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday reportedly killed a woman and injured one other at Adam Village in...
  5. Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Mr Dayo Adekoya. He was abducted early...
  6. 85-year-old woman abandoned by children dies Samson Folarin Mrs. Bolaji Isaac, the 85-year-old woman who lamented that her five children had abandoned her, is dead. Isaac...
  7. Photo: One Dies, Three Shot As Customs Officers Chase Smuggler Into Community There was confusion at Sycamore Junction, Ajara Topa area of Badagry, Lagos State, after some customs officers allegedly opened fire...
  8. Kebbi Chairman of Council of Ulama dies at 66 Malam Umaru Ikah, the Chairman of Kebbi Council of Ulama has died on Wednesday at the age of 66. A...
  9. Ondo council chairman slumps, dies The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State, Mr. Agunola Omomowo, died in Akure, the state capital, on Friday....
  10. Rivers CP dies in Indian hospital, IG mourns Chukwudi Akasike and Adelani Adepegba The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, Mobolaji Odesanya, has died at the Sterling...

< YOHAIG home