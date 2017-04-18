Man shot alongside council secretary dies

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo

The man who was shot alongside the newly sworn in secretary of the Ukanafun Local Government Area, Mr. Ime Atakpa, died in a hospital on Monday, PUNCH Metro has learnt.

The victim, identified only as Warrior, reportedly died around 8am on Monday.

Our correspondent had reported that Warrior and Ime were on a farm when four gunmen opened fire on them.

While Ime died on the spot, Warrior was rushed to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo.

Ime’s widow, Mrs. Imo Atakpa, had told our correspondent that she was in the house with the children when she heard the gunshots.

She said the gunmen turned attention to her and the children after she screamed, adding that they opened fire in their direction.

She said they took cover in a nearby bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu, had confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He had said Ime died on the way to the hospital.

On the death of Warrior, Ikechukwu, said he would confirm from the Divisional Police Officer in the area and get back to our correspondent.

He had yet to do so as of press time.

