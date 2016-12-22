Manhunt for Berlin suspect intensifies as anger grows

German authorities came under fire Thursday after it emerged that the prime suspect in Berlin’s deadly truck attack, a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker, was known as a potentially dangerous jihadist. Prosecutors have issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro ($ 104,000) reward for information leading to his arrest and warning he […]

