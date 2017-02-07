Bukola Adebayo Consultant radiation oncologist and Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care Centre, Yaba, Dr. Omolola Salako, has called on the Federal Government to address the frequent break down of radiotherapy machines in the country. According to a statement issued by the organisation as part of activities to mark the World Cancer Day, Nigeria is […]

The post ‘Many cancer patients cannot access radiotherapy in Nigeria’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.