Markafi’s claim on Buhari’s rumoured death silly – Mohammed

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday described a statement credited to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Markafi, on the recent rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as a “silly thing.” He also said that Buhari “is hale and hearty.” Mohammed said […]

