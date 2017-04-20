Martial must give more like Rashford – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has challenged Anthony Martial to follow the example of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, claiming the France international still needs to “do the things I want very well”, Soccernet reports

Martial, who signed from Monaco in a deal worth up to £58m in August 2015, was dropped from the United squad for Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Chelsea after failing to impress Mourinho during last Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League quarterfinal first-leg draw at Anderlecht.

Mourinho has criticised his attitude and performances previously this season, but with Rashford emerging from a lengthy goal drought in recent weeks, the United manager has urged Martial to learn from the England international’s contribution.

“I know we are together for almost 10 months,” Mourinho told a news conference when asked if he was happy with Martial’s performances. “The same way I know the players much better now and the players should know me also much better now.

“The same way I know what the players like, I think they also know what I like. The same way I have to go in the direction of the players, the players they have also to come in my direction.

“That’s why Marcus Rashford, even without scoring goals, even without scoring in the league since September, even without that, he was always a player that I trust, always a player that I play, always a player that I support. Because he was always coming in my direction, in the direction I want from a player, what I want as a Manchester United manager.

“He is about that. It’s about getting to know each other better and better and better and going in the direction of things we like.

“Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes I think. Do I think he can be successful for me? Yes I think. But he needs to give me things I like very much.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has said that Sergio Romero is not guaranteed to play in goal for United if they progress to the Europa League final. United take on Anderlecht in their quarterfinal second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Argentina No. 1 Romero has played in each of United’s knockout games in the competition this season, with David De Gea not figuring since the encounter with Fenerbahce in November.

But Mourinho says he has no intention of separating his goalkeepers for different competitions.

“No, he (Romero) is not my goalkeeper for the Europa League,” Mourinho said. “He’s my goalkeeper for tomorrow and for other matches, but I don’t like to do that, complete separation. Sergio is very experienced and playing very well. He played well in the Premier League, in the FA Cup, in the League Cup. Every time he plays, he plays well.

“It’s very important to have goalkeepers playing. If not, one day you have a problem and the goalkeeper doesn’t have the feeling for the match. But I always like to have my goalkeepers playing in different competitions, not complete separation.”

