Mechanic kills sales boy for scratching customer’s car

Samson Folarin The police in Lagos State have launched a manhunt for a mechanic, Fatai Bashiru, for allegedly killing a sales boy, Shedrach Emenike, aka Chiboy, in the Papa Ajao, Mushin area of the state. PUNCH Metro learnt that Bashiru stabbed the 23-year-old in the armpit and other parts of his body for allegedly scratching […]

