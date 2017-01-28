As the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State reached one year on Friday, member of the Senate representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, described the state government as “chaotic” for the people of the state. Melaye alleged that people of the state had suffered more hardship under Bello’s administration in the last […]

The post Melaye attacks Bello, says gov failed in first year appeared first on Punch Newspapers.