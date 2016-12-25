Microsoft, MainOne plan to improve SMEs’ productivity

Posted December 25, 2016 11:26 pm by Comments

Ozioma Ubabukoh MainOne and Microsoft Nigeria have introduced a new product offering, SME-in-a-Box Pro, targeted at enabling the growth of the Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. The SME-in-a-Box Pro offers SME business productivity tools from Microsoft such as Office 365 and Exchange Online, along with reliable broadband communications from MainOne, the firms said. According […]

The post Microsoft, MainOne plan to improve SMEs’ productivity appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MainOne, Intel tie up with Whogohost to boost SMEs with cloud-hosted services Committed to the national broadband strategy to enable local content and increase job creation in Nigeria, broadband service provider, MainOne...
  2. Microsoft educates non- profits on productivity tools Technology company, Microsoft Nigeria on Wednesday educated non-profit organizations on the use of tools to enhance productivity.   As part...
  3. MainOne tips increase broadband penetration as driver for Nigeria’s GDP growth   MainOne, West Africa’s leading Broadband Communications provider, has tipped increased broadband penetration as the driver that would boost the...
  4. MainOne wants oil, gas firms to leverage technology zioma Ubabukoh MainOne has urged forward-looking enterprises to gain competitive advantage by embracing digital transformation. The company said that the...
  5. Microsoft engages 150 SMEs with end to end business mobility solution Empowering business organizations on how best to achieve more in the digital economy, Microsoft Mobile Devices and Services ( MMDS)...
  6. Diamond  Bank, Microsoft pledge to empower SMEs  By Olabisi Olaleye With over 35 million registered Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, the duo of Diamond...
  7. Mainone, Camtel partner to deepen broadband in Central Africa MainOne, leading Communications Services Company in West Africa and Cameroun Telecommunications Corporation (CAMTEL) the national telecommunications and Internet service provider...
  8. MainOne Plans $500m Broadband Infrastructure Investments by 2020 MainOne, a leading provider of innovative telecom services and network solutions for businesses in West Africa, plans to double its...
  9. Microsoft unveils plan to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bn Microsoft said Monday it signed a deal to acquire the professional social network LinkedIn for $ 26.2 billion in cash....
  10. Microsoft charges African businesses on tech tools to drive productivity Determined to reinvent the way people work and use new features in Windows 10, Office 365, One Drive, Skype for...

< YOHAIG home