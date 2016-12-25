Microsoft, MainOne plan to improve SMEs’ productivity

Ozioma Ubabukoh MainOne and Microsoft Nigeria have introduced a new product offering, SME-in-a-Box Pro, targeted at enabling the growth of the Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. The SME-in-a-Box Pro offers SME business productivity tools from Microsoft such as Office 365 and Exchange Online, along with reliable broadband communications from MainOne, the firms said. According […]

