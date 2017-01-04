Mikel can go for Chinese millions – Eagles coach

Festus Abu Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he will respect Mikel Obi’s decision if he eventually  heads  for the  Far East  where Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG  have reportedly offered him a £170,000-a-week deal to leave Chelsea this month. Guangzhou Evergrande, Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan are other Chinese Super League sides said to have […]

The post Mikel can go for Chinese millions – Eagles coach appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

