Mikel can go for Chinese millions – Eagles coach
Festus Abu Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he will respect Mikel Obi’s decision if he eventually heads for the Far East where Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG have reportedly offered him a £170,000-a-week deal to leave Chelsea this month. Guangzhou Evergrande, Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan are other Chinese Super League sides said to have […]
The post Mikel can go for Chinese millions – Eagles coach appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?